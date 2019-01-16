HAMMOND, IN - Margaret D. Laskarin age 94, of Hammond, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019. Marge is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy (devoted and caring son in law, Mark Purevich) Laskarin; grandchildren, Jon Michaels, Nikki (Steve) Miskowicz and Nicholas (Melissa) Michaels; great grandchildren, Skylar, Mara, Max and Nico Michaels, Siggi Miskowicz; and grand dogs, Willy and Seven. Margaret is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Laskarin; daughter, Janis (still living, James) Michaels; parents, Andrew and Mary Presco; and brother, Andrew Presco, Jr.
Margaret was a 1941 graduate of Hammond High School. She was a long-time member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Hammond. She retired from the City of Hammond as a Police Matron. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post #802. She loved to cook and was known for her potato pancakes, stuffed cabbage and famous chicken soup. Margaret always put others needs before her own. She was a most loving, caring and generous person 'to a fault' that provided home to many. She put family first and will be dearly missed by them. The family would like to thank the nurses, C.N.A.'s, M.A.'s and assistant D.O.N. at Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation for going above and beyond with their loving care. Marge considered them family.
A Celebration of Life gathering to honor Marge will be held in the Spring. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 219.322.7766. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any no kill animal shelter or animal rescue group of your choice.