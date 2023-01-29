Margaret Dumezich

Margaret was married for 29 years to her husband, Steve Dumezich, until his death in 1983. Steve worked at Inland Steel in East Chicago. She has one child, Daniel Dumezich, who was born in 1959 and he is married to Dana Dumezich. Dan and Dana reside on Marco Island in Florida. She has two grandchildren, Alexandra and Steve Dumezich, both of whom reside in Chicago. She was a homemaker for most of her adult life. She has two living siblings, her brothers Otto Komocsar and Victor Guernier. Preceded in death by her siblings Joseph Komocsar, Dorothy Mandela, and Rudolph Komocsar.