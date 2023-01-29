May 5, 1933 – January 19, 2023
Margaret Dumezich (nee Komocsar) was born at home in East Chicago, Indiana in 1933 to Rudolph and Elizabeth Komocsar, both of whom were Hungarian immigrants. Margaret graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1951.
Margaret was married for 29 years to her husband, Steve Dumezich, until his death in 1983. Steve worked at Inland Steel in East Chicago. She has one child, Daniel Dumezich, who was born in 1959 and he is married to Dana Dumezich. Dan and Dana reside on Marco Island in Florida. She has two grandchildren, Alexandra and Steve Dumezich, both of whom reside in Chicago. She was a homemaker for most of her adult life. She has two living siblings, her brothers Otto Komocsar and Victor Guernier. Preceded in death by her siblings Joseph Komocsar, Dorothy Mandela, and Rudolph Komocsar.
Prior to her marriage, Margaret worked various jobs. She worked as a telephone operator for AT&T, an usher for Midway Theater, a bank teller at 1st National Bank in East Chicago. And after her husband's death as a Retail Clerk at Soft Touch Stationary Store in Highland, Indiana, which was owned and operated by her nephew Robert Kaftanich.
Services private with Fr. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home.