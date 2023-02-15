Margaret E. Jenkins, 96, passed away on February 6, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Jenkins, and son Thomas Jenkins. Survived by Margaret are daughters: Kathy Rabjohns and husband Mike, Janet Culver and husband Chris, Carol Cairo and husband John, and Betty Jenkins (wife of Thomas Jenkins), son: Robert Jenkins and wife Terecca, eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.