CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret E. Malloy, age 97 of Crown Point, Indiana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Margaret was born March 28, 1923 in Gorseinon, Wales, UK to William J. and Edith P. (Miles) Evans. The seventh of eleven children, Margaret emigrated to Gary, Indiana at age eight and found her new country the perfect place to finish her education, grow up in a huge happy family, and marry the boy next door, Air Force Lieutenant James D. Malloy, who had just returned from Margaret's old stomping grounds in the UK. As WWII ended, the two married in Boise, Idaho and moved to Crown Point to begin a marriage of 50 years.

Left with the happiest memories of a devoted sister and mother, are Margaret's three surviving siblings: Mrs. Hannah Corbin (Wausau, WI), Ms. Benice Evans (Laguna Woods, CA), and Mrs. Phillippa Springer (Plainfield, IL); and her seven children Sheila R. Malloy (Crown Point, IN), James D. (Mona) Malloy Jr. (Dallas, TX), Thomas J. Malloy (Lowell, IN), Patrick D. Malloy (Boise, ID), Jane E. Malloy (Fort Wayne, IN), John B. (Tammy) Malloy (Lake Village, IN), and Mary E. (Sam) Rhee (Crown Point, IN) and numerous grandchildren, great-grands, and many, many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crown Point Community Library Children's Department would be most appreciated.