CEDAR LAKE, IN - Margaret E. Willy (nee Rutkowske) died August 15, 2018 on the Feast of the Assumption. She is survived by her husband Paul P. Willy; daughters Mary (Jorge) Willy-Lozano, Dr. Mildred (John Herek) Willy; grandson Alexander J. Lozano-Willy; sisters Agnes (Darc) Moffett, and Charlette (late Robert) Keilman; brother-in-law George (late Linda) Willy; sister-in-law Eleanor Willy; brothers-in-law Gregory (late Charmaine) Willy, Lawrence (Ruth) Willy, Warren (Barbara) Willy; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life memorial is planned for Friday August 24, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake, IN. The family has asked those attending to share stories about Margie's influence on their life. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday August 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave. in Cedar Lake. Inurnment to follow at Holy Name Cemetery.