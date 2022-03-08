April 18, 1923 - March 7, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Margaret Elizabeth Peterson, 98 of Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. She was born April 18, 1923 in White County, IN to Ray and Mary Ellen (Renwick) Downey. On August 20, 1955, Margaret married Forrest Peterson. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2020, prior to Forrest's passing on November 1, 2020 of Covid.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Mary (David) Mosher of Valparaiso; son, Robert (Michelle) Peterson of Sevierville, TN; grandchildren: Kari (Adam) Williams, Natasha Mosher, and Robert and Steve Peterson; and great-granddaughters: Taya, Lily, and Joey Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Kristina Mosher; six sisters and two brothers.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Pines Village Retirement Communities or Dunes Hospice.

Special thanks to her Dunes Hospice nurses, Ty and Joy, CNA Tanya, Chaplain Pat Ciupek, and the staff at Residences at Coffee Creek, including CNA Jane.