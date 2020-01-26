Margaret Enright

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARGARET ENRIGHT ON HER 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

Mom, you are missed and thought of everyday! Until we meet again in Heaven! Love, Jean, Dan & Family; Kathy, Bob & Family; Mike & Family; Brian, Dawn & Family.

