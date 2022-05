CEDAR LAKE, IN - Margaret F. Oman, age 92, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. She is survived by her loving children: Richard P. (Margaret A.) Oman and Charlotte Ray; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: William Fuchs and Ruth Lee. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Victor August Oman. Services are private. We would like to thank Hospice Traditions Health for the dignity and care Margaret received.