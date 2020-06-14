Margaret Faye Horner

VALPARAISO, IN - 98, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born December 20, 1921 in Valparaiso the daughter of Bessie E. (Nulf) Horner and Garfield S. Horner. Faye attended Valparaiso schools and graduated in 1939. In 1941 she married Wayne Horney and after his return from service they operated several real estate, flower, and antique shops in the area. Faye was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, D.O.C. She was a real estate broker for 25 years and retired as Executive Vice President of Suburban Homes Corp, where she worked for 20 years during the founding of South Haven. Faye volunteered at her church and Whispering Pines Health Care Center, where she was on the Board of Directors during the formation of the first Hospice, did Red Cross blood transfer, transported elderly friends, and after retirement she traveled and continued her lifelong hobby of genealogy. She was a 50 year member of The Questers, Chapter 20 and held many local, State, and National offices. Faye was active in her church, where she was a guild member, trustee, and food pantry worker. She was member of various genealogical societies, Valparaiso Woman's Club, and Porter County Historical Society. Faye had a love of animals, especially her dogs, Francy, Mishka, and ChiChi.