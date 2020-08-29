Margaret Francis Finley (nee Sweeney)

Margaret was a 1954 graduate of Dunmor High School in Dunmor, KY. Margaret and Edwin were married in Russellville, KY, on March 31, 1955. Margaret and Edwin moved to Gary, IN, in 1956 and eventually settled in Hobart, IN. She was a faithful member of Evergreen Memorial Baptist Church for over 60 years.

Margaret was an Avon representative for over 50 years and placed her last order the day before her death. She won numerous Avon sales awards throughout the years and she made lifelong friends on her route. She had many "beyond" wonderful friends she loved like family. She was the most caring person and if anyone was ever in need, she would be one of the first to show up with one of her famous dishes in hand. One dish that was loved by all was her famous Banana Pudding! She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.