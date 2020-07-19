× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Margaret J. Blaney (nee Torres), age 83 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Pedro Torres; brothers, Peter (Geri) Torres, Sonny (Christy) Torres; sisters, Anita Laco and Arlene Martinez.

Margaret is survived by her three children: Michael (Diana) Blaney, Joyce (Kelly) Keough, and Jayne (Reggie) Jordan; brother, Ron (Suzie) Torres; loving grandmother to Spencer (Fabi) Blaney and Talia Blaney, Blaney and Kelli Keough, and Kai and Jade Jordan; she was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was born in Gary, IN in 1937. She graduated from Gary Lew Wallace, class of 1956. Over the years, Margaret was employed at the Anderson Company, National Can, American Can, and Federal Mogul in Gary, IN. She retired from Omnitech (Valparaiso) in 2009.

Margaret's joy was raising her children and being an important part of her grandchildren's lives. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

A private memorial will be held in Celebration of Her Life. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.