Margaret J. Hampton (nee O'Quinn)

June 24, 1932 — May 20, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Margaret J. Hampton (nee O'Quinn), 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Crown Point Christian Village.

Margaret is survived by her four children: Ronald (Lisa) Hampton, Judy Hampton, Jerry (Melinda) Hampton and Chris Hampton; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Hampton; son, Darrell Hampton; and mother, Elizabeth Horn.

Margaret was a member of the First Christian Church of Crown Point.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 24, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Dave Maddack officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with private burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

For the health and safety of the Hampton family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

