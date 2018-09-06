HAMMOND, IN - Margaret J. O'Neal, age 82 of Hammond, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Community Hospital in Munster. Survivors two grandchildren, Cherron (Sonya) Anderson of Indianapolis and Johnny (Caitlin) Aldridge of St. Paul, MN; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Erma Sneed and Gwen King both of Gary, Robbie Morrison of Omaha, NE; two brothers, Chester (Janet) Anderson of Hammond and Charles (Doris) Anderson of Lynwood, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by daughters, Theresa Lacey and Linda Anderson; parents, Bertha and Stanford Anderson; four sisters; one brother.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John AME Church, 4730 McCook Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Bonita Hawkins, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Friday, September 7, 2018 at St. John AME Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mrs. O'Neal was retired from LTV Steel.
