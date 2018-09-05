Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CANTON, MS/FORMERLY OF GARY, IN - A Memorial Service will be held for Margaret Jernigan 'Mama J' (88) and Sandra Diggs 'Chickie' (69). They were funeralized together a year ago in Canton, MS. The family will celebrate their lives on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Carter Memorial Church in Gary, IN from 2:00-5:00 p.m. We ask those who plan to attend to RSVP 269-779-0229.