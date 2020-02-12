Margaret Julia "Peggy" Lefler (neee Beyel)

On July 14, 1945, Peggy married James Everett "Jim" Lefler in Oak Park, IL and they shared 33 years of marriage. Jim passed away at the young age of 58 on November 8, 1978. Their union was blessed by the births of two sons. In 1955 the Lefler Family established their home in Crown Point and Peggy resided there ever since.

During Peggy's younger married life, she was mostly a stay-at-home wife and mother, but she did work for a time at the Lake County Home. After her husband passed away, she again rejoined the workforce and served as a Ward Clerk at the Lake County Home.

Peggy was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, and a member of the Alter & Rosary Society. She enjoyed being a teacher of CCD (Catholic Christian Doctrine) and also being a Cub Scout Den Mother during Jerry's scouting years. She was a faithful attendee at daily mass when her health allowed.