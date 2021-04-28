Margaret K. 'Peg' Bergin

Aug. 11, 1958 — Apr. 24, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Margaret K. "Peg" Bergin, 83, of Hammond, IN, passed away April 24, 2021, with her family around her.

Peg is survived by her loving sons: Michael (Cathy) Bergin and David Bergin; her loving daughters: Nancy (Russell) Ferber, Mary Bergin, Martha (the late Mark) Swibes, Karen Bergin and Brenda Bergin; her loving grandchildren: Matthew and Cara Bergin, Kyle (Amanda) Ferber and Lauren Ferber, Stephen and Julia Swibes; twin sister, Patricia Bumpus, FL; sisters-in-law, Sally Behrends and Marji Kirchoff; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Bergin; her parents, Harry and Irene Kirchoff; her brothers, Tom Kirchoff, Mike Kirchoff and Richard Kirchoff; her sister, Mary Wilson; her brother-in-law, Francis (Kay) Bergin; and her son-in-law, Mark Swibes.

Peg was born on August 11, 1937, in Sparta, WI. Peg worked as a telephone operator in Vandalia, IL, before she married Harold on May 31, 1958. Peg enjoyed her Sunday dinners with all her children, traveling with her family, and spending time at the farm in Ramsey, IL.

Her family would like to thank Dr. Ghassan Jano and his staff for their dedication to caring for our mother over the years.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a service at 7:30 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.