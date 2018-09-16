CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret Kosaris (née Moriphos), age 91, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 14, 2018.
Margaret is survived by her children: Kathi Pavlou, Antonia Kosaris, Deena (James) Demetriades, and Michael (Marianna) Haniotakis. Loving YiaYia of Tina 'Koukla' (Greg) Chip, Chris (Tina) Pavlou, Valanti, and Tim Demetriades and Andoni Haniotakis. Devoted Great YiaYia of Alyssa and Niko Pavlou; Matthew, Sophia and Zachary Chip. Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Petrides and her siblings: Sam Nakis, Dorothy Tharenos, and Helen Panages.
Margaret was devoted to her Greek Orthodox faith and was very proud of her Greek heritage. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She loved being with people and spent her career as a hair salon owner.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 6:30 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at 10:00 AM at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Fr. James Greanias officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso, IN.
Sign Margaret's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.