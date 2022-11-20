March 15, 1934 - Nov. 17, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret L. Bennett (nee Tuchowski), age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Margaret is survived by her long-time companion and soul mate of 44 years, Dr. Charles "Chuck" Byer; five children: Edwin (Joyce) Bennett, Nancy (Jim) Bruno, Barbara York, Suzanne (Dave) Parks, and Kristen (Jeff) Danielsen; sixteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Alice (late Bernard) Zolp; nieces; nephews; and many good friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by Julie Byer; grandchildren: Matthew Rosado and Craig Holtzman; brothers: Daniel Knight and Ernest Tuchowski; and sister, Lucille Westgate.

Margaret was born and raised in Chicago and has been a long-time resident of Crown Point. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing different card and board games and going to the area casinos. Margaret loved traveling the world and being a snowbird with Chuck in Florida for the past 30 years. She was very generous to her family and friends and gave to many charities. Margaret was a very loving and giving woman who will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:30 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 PM with Pastor Gary Butler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Margaret's name to your favorite charity.

Visit Margaret's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.