VALPARAISO, IN — Margaret L. "Mickey" Billets, 94, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was born December 9, 1926 in Kouts, IN to Louis H. and Mary Alice Hough, and graduated from Kouts High School. Mickey was a child of the Great Depression and daughter of a country veterinarian who married three years after WW II. She could tell fascinating stories and survived many challenges in life, including the death of her father at age nine, and the early death of her husband while she was still in her 50's. Mickey was an accomplished seamstress, made amazing homemade rolls and strawberry Jell-O salad, read voraciously, and never stopped learning. She was a longtime member of the Valparaiso Nazarene Church and a tireless fan of the Chicago Bulls.