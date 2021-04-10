Margaret L. Peiser (nee Dick)

MUNSTER, IN — Margaret L. Peiser (nee Dick), 73, of Munster, IN, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2021.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Wolfdietrich "Wolf or Dieter" Peiser of 52 years; her loving sons, Eric (Dianna) Peiser, Ernest (Gisele) Peiser and Kenneth Peiser; as well as her brother, Peter (Marilyn) Dick; and grandchildren, Corey Peiser and Jeremy Artka. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elizabeth (Wenger) Dick, and sister, Susan Schmidt.

Margaret was an organ donor.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN, on Saturday April 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. and Pastor Peter Speckhard officiating.

