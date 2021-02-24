Margaret Lane Murphy 'Peggy' Danielson

March 24, 1926 — Feb. 18, 2021

NAPLES, FL — Margaret Lane Murphy "Peggy" Danielson, of Naples, FL, entered eternal life on February 18th after a brief illness. Born in Chicago on March 24, 1926, Peggy was the first child of John Lane and Margaret Hyde Lane.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Marvin "Dan" Danielson; her children: Kathy Murphy, of Phoenix, AZ, John (Beth) Murphy, of Indianapolis, IN, and Terrence (Marianne) Murphy, of Incline Village, NV; and her daughter-in-law, Judy Murphy, of Terre Haute, IN. She is also survived by her brother, John Lane, of Westlake Village, CA; her sister-in-law, Rose Marie (Ben) Foley, of Loda, IL; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and Dan's children, Mark (Linda) Danielson, of Laporte, IN, and Deborah DeVitt, of WI. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 39 years Peter F. Murphy, of Hammond, IN; her son, Peter F. Murphy III, of Jasper, IN; and siblings, William Lane and Patricia Stout, both of Oak Park, IL.