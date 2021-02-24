Margaret Lane Murphy 'Peggy' Danielson
March 24, 1926 — Feb. 18, 2021
NAPLES, FL — Margaret Lane Murphy "Peggy" Danielson, of Naples, FL, entered eternal life on February 18th after a brief illness. Born in Chicago on March 24, 1926, Peggy was the first child of John Lane and Margaret Hyde Lane.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Marvin "Dan" Danielson; her children: Kathy Murphy, of Phoenix, AZ, John (Beth) Murphy, of Indianapolis, IN, and Terrence (Marianne) Murphy, of Incline Village, NV; and her daughter-in-law, Judy Murphy, of Terre Haute, IN. She is also survived by her brother, John Lane, of Westlake Village, CA; her sister-in-law, Rose Marie (Ben) Foley, of Loda, IL; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and Dan's children, Mark (Linda) Danielson, of Laporte, IN, and Deborah DeVitt, of WI. Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 39 years Peter F. Murphy, of Hammond, IN; her son, Peter F. Murphy III, of Jasper, IN; and siblings, William Lane and Patricia Stout, both of Oak Park, IL.
Peggy was raised in the Beverly neighborhood on the south side of Chicago where she graduated from Longwood Academy. She attended both Mount Mary College and Northwestern University. She was active in numerous organizations during her years of raising a family in Hammond, IN, including Carmelite Home for Boys and Service League. While living in Hammond, Dyer, or Marco Island she was a member of Woodmar, Briar Ridge and Marco Island Country Clubs. She was a lifelong learner, avid reader and supporter of higher education, including participation in the Purdue Presidents Club.
Memorial services are planned in Naples, FL, this week. An additional service at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Dyer and burial at Calvary Cemetery in Portage will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family strongly encourages memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Moorings Park Foundation, Inc. in support of staff scholarships.