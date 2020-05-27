× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeMOTTE, IN - Margaret Louella Bauman, age 101, of DeMotte, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village. She was born January 2, 1919, in Wheatfield, IN the daughter of Philip R. and Adelaide L. (Phillips) Blue.

Margaret graduated from Wheatfield High School, Class of 1937. She married the love of her life, Paul L. Bauman on January 6, 1940. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2013. Margaret was a homemaker, member of the DeMotte United Methodist Church, and member of the DeMotte Historical Society. She enjoyed flower gardeningand collecting antique dishes and cups.

Margaret is survived by her sons: David (Donna) Bauman of Lowell, IN; Steve (Alana) Bauman of DeMotte, IN; five grandchildren: Darlene (Ian) Marcroft, Michael (Lisa) Bauman, Julie (Kevin) Mason, Tara Bauman, Adam Bauman; three great-grandchildren: Laura and Emily Bauman and Sydney Mason; two step-grandchildren: Alex and Christy Marcroft.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers: Philip, Arthur, and John Blue; sisters: Mary Devine and Alice Hankins.

Due to the current health concerns, the family will be having a Private Graveside service at DeMotte Cemetery with Rev. Ed van Wijk officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to DeMotte United Methodist Church or the DeMotte Historical Society. To share a memory with the Bauman family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.