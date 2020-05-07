× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Louise "Peggy" Chayhitz (nee Kraynak)

VALPARAISO, IN / FORMERLY OF PORTAGE, IN — Margaret Louise "Peggy" Chayhitz, 99, passed away peacefully at home on May 2, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1921, in Clairton, PA to John and Mary Kraynak. Peggy graduated from Duquesne (PA) Senior High School and worked at Kennywood Amusement Park in West Mifflin, PA. Later, she worked at US Steel-Irvin Works (PA) in the Tin Plate Mill.

In 1952, Peggy moved to Portage, IN where she worked at Combustion Engineering, Inc. in East Chicago, IN. On October 30, 1956 she married Wassil "Bill" Chayhitz, who preceded her in death on March 26, 1994.

Peggy is survived by her two sons — Brent (Roxanne) and Barry (Jayne); nine grandchildren — Tara (Jeremy) Venham, Mattison, Kylee, Michael, Danyelle (Patty), Tiffany (Marty) Mundo, Cody (Erica), Cory (Katie), and Macy; nine great-grandchildren — Victoria and Hadley Venham, Isabella, Gianna, Sofia, Alexus, Jacksyn, Pyper, and Cohen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her brothers — John Crane, Joseph, Andrew, Albert, and Peter Kraynak; and sisters — Emily Kraynak and Helen Bain.