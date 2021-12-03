Margaret M. Amatulli (nee Wisner)

DYER, IN — Margaret M. Amatulli (nee Wisner), age 91, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Margaret is survived by her children: Patte (Barry) Lau, John (Diane) James, Tyrie James, Randy Moutz; grandchildren: Alexa Amatulli, Tasha (Brian) Linback; great-grandchildren: Bryan III, Paige, and Hazel.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Saverio "Sav" Amatulli; parents: John and Margaret Wisner; five brothers: Bernie, Bobbie, Don, Ernie, and Joey. Margaret was a graduate of Froebel High School. She was a high school band majorette, club treasurer, member of the business club, and a hall guard.

Margaret was a former member of the Red Hat Society and the Italian Ladies Club. She worked at Bank of Indiana in Miller for five years before working at U.S. Steel for about 20 years. She was a member of Fitness Pointe in Munster, IN.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 10:30 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:30 AM. Margaret's service will take place from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.