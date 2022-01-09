 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margaret M. Lancaster
0 Comments

Margaret M. Lancaster

  • 0

Margaret M. Lancaster

LANSING, IL - Margaret M. Lancaster, age 56 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband: Michael; son: Chris (Whitney) Lancaster; and three sisters: Shirley Shy, Patricia (Thomas) Barnett, and Debra Savel. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents: Matthew and Florence Sobczak; and brother: Jerome "Jerry" Sobczak.

Margaret was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Munster, IN. She enjoyed shopping and crafting. Margaret's arrangements were entrusted to Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home.

www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts