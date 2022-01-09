LANSING, IL - Margaret M. Lancaster, age 56 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband: Michael; son: Chris (Whitney) Lancaster; and three sisters: Shirley Shy, Patricia (Thomas) Barnett, and Debra Savel. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents: Matthew and Florence Sobczak; and brother: Jerome "Jerry" Sobczak.