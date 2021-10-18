Margaret M. Nolan

Sept. 20, 1929 - Oct. 6, 2021

Margaret M. Nolan died peacefully at home with her family on October 6, 2021. Born on September 20, 1929, to Rose (O'Neal) and Edward L. Burke, Margaret Burke grew up in Gary, IN.

She graduated valedictorian from Horace Mann High School in Gary, received her BA from St. Mary's of the Woods College in Terre Haute, IN, and her Master's degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. While at IU, she reignited a friendship with Gerald R. Nolan (Jerry), who was in medical school at IU. The two had known each other since kindergarten. The couple were married in Gary on August 29, 1953, and moved to Ft. Wayne, where Jerry set up a medical practice.

Margaret was a tireless volunteer throughout her life, teaching her children the importance of giving back to one's community. She was fiercely independent, dangerously smart, and drew upon all of these traits to deal with life's challenges (mostly visited upon her by her eight children...).