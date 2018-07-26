CHESTERTON, IN - Margaret M. 'Peggy' Klenk, age 70, of Chesterton, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018. She was born on September 30, 1947 in Gary, Indiana to the late Ben and Mildred Doxtater. Margaret was a 1965 graduate of River Forest High School. She was dedicated member of Fairhaven Baptist Church of Chesterton.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Ed) Sylvester of Bloomington, IN; son, Michael (Tammy) Klenk of Colorado Springs; three grandchildren: Christopher Klenk, Avery Klenk, Sara (Austin) Mirer; sisters: Joan (Jim) Henson of Winamac, Jean (Leon) Welp of Bloomington, IN; brother, Anthony (Susan) Doxtater of Valparaiso; many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Klenk; a granddaughter, Trinity Klenk; and two brothers, Warren and Ben Doxtater.
A funeral service for Margaret will take place Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at