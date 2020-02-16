DYER, IN - Margaret M. Zatarski, (nee Ospalski), age 72, late of Dyer, Indiana passed away on February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert for 50 years. Loving mother of Julie (Jerry) Sosbe, Robert Joseph (Jessi), Steven (Jennifer) and late Baby Robert Allen Zatarski, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Ashley. Dear sister of Joseph Ospalski. Dear sister-in-law of Larry (Rosemary), Esther and Paulette. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marge was a former Girl Scout Leader.

Visitation Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west U.S. 41 / Wicker Ave at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Funeral services Tuesday, February 18, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dyer, IN 46311 where a visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Rev Charles Niblick, officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Marge's name would be appreciated. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com