Margaret Margaret Jonassen (nee Larkin)

June 4, 1929 - Sep. 18, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Margaret Jonassen (nee Larkin lived a beautiful, selfless life filled with service to her family and friends. Her husband Walter cherished her and together they taught their children: Trish, Jim, Maura, Beth, Jackie and Kara integrity, loyalty and compassion; instilling them with the confidence necessary to go after their dreams and to try and make the world a better place on the way.

Margaret was born in Jersey City, NJ to Catherine and James Larkin; joined by two younger sisters: Patsy and Eleanor. She attended St. Dominic's Academy and after graduation became the secretary to the Vice President of New York Telephone Company. In 1954, she married Walter Jonassen and they moved to Chicago finally settling in Lansing, IL for over 30 years. Margaret was the owner of Books and Comics of Lansing. She was very involved at St. Ann's serving as the Ladies Club President for many years. For St. Ann's she published a cookbook which can still be found on many bookshelves.

Margaret was a mover and shaker in the town of Lansing. Serving on the Economic Development Committee for over 10 years. In 2002, she was awarded the Athena Award. This international award is given to women who have achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contributed to improving the life of others, and actively assisting others in realizing their full potential. Margaret was also heavily involved in and served as President of the St. Vincent DePaul Society helping the less fortunate. Margaret and Walter moved to Munster in 1988. After retirement, they moved to Hartsfield Village. Margaret's life is a template for a life well lived.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; son-in-law, David Burgwald; and her grandson, Tyler Robinson. Margaret is survived by her children: Trish (Bill) Anen, Jim (Mimi) Jonassen, Maura (Mark) Zinni, Beth (Bob) White, Jackie Burgwald and Kara (Scott) Robinson; her nine grandchildren; and her one great-grandchild.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Margaret's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City (her son-in-law's charity) and/or St Vincent DePaul Society. www.kishfuneralhome.net