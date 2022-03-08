Margaret "Margie" Zevkovich

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Born Margaret Irene Hahn on March 2, 1930 at South Chicago Hospital, the Bowen High School graduate enjoyed a long career in the Met Lab at U.S. Steel's South works and was one of the last employees when the mill closed down. Retirement saw her surrounded by friends and family at her home in Cedar Lake and St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. She moved beyond this life on March 3, 2022. May we all live as Margie did; glowing with kindness and optimism, devoting complete attention to those around, demonstrating genuine interest in other's lives and needs, and never feeling a need to resort to meanness or gossip. Our beloved Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, known to all as Bush; parents: Joseph and Margaret; and her sister, Joan Flood. She is survived by Ruth Fryer, an aunt and treasured friend since their shared childhood. Margie's legacy of kindness and service will live on through multiple generations of nieces, nephews, Kum, and innumerable friends. May you have been fortunate enough to be among them.