HAMMOND, IN - Margaret Martinez Becker (nee Alvarez) age 88, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018. She is survived by her children: Jesse (Cathy) Martinez, and family Laura and Sarah, late Mario (Donna) Martinez, and family Erica (Todd) Garrison, Karisa (Scott) Pounders, and Regina (Barry) Wagoner, Willie (Kim) Martinez, and family Jacob and Katie Martinez, John (Amy) Martinez, Tom (Chris) Martinez, and family Alex and Frank Martinez, and Lita Martinez, and family Evan Jimenez; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husbands, Jesus Martinez and Leon Becker; and son, Mario Martinez.
Funeral services Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation on Friday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Wake service Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Mrs. Becker was a Hammond resident for 60 years. She was a retired employee of Inland Steel with 24 years of service. Margaret was a member of St. Casimir Parish for 60 years. Special blessings to the families of: Roberto and Consuelo Martinez, Ines and Rosie Enriquez; and to the best neighbors ever, the families of Rocky and Terri Emsing, Donald and Roberta Nicksic; and best friends, John and Bettye DeGard. The Lord has a special place for all of you.
Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.