Margaret Mary Zatarski

Jan. 17, 1948 — Feb. 13, 2020

In Loving Memory of Margaret Mary Zatarski on her First Anniversary in Heaven.

Ecclesiastes, Chapter 3, was our favorite passage in the Bible: "... A time to weep, and a time to laugh; A time to mourn, and a time to dance ..." The sands of time will never wash away our love for you. We think about you and miss you everyday. Your loving memory will be in our hearts forever. All Our Love, your loving husband, Bob and Family.

