HIGHLAND, IN - Margaret N. Penwell age 89 of Highland, passed away on Wednesday August 1, 2018.
She is survived by her children Marilyn (late Ed) Babcock of Highland, Joyce (late Tom) Malone of Hermitage, TN, Clifford (Pat) Penwell of Schererville, Katherine (late Jeff) Scott of Highland, Grace (Art) Rada of Highland; 15 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Margaret Oltz, husband of 69 years Robert E.'Bob' Penwell, her sister Rita Clawson, and by her brother Russell Oltz.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 4, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, located at 3025 Highway Ave. in Highland, IN with Father Edward Moszur celebrating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.
Friends may meet with the family on Friday August 3, 2018 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith with an afternoon prayer service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday. Friends may also visit with the family on August 4, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Highland.
Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society and the Resurrection Choir. She was also a member of the Women's Catholic Order of Foresters and the Ephesus House. She was a former Girl Scout leader and she enjoyed dancing with her husband Bob.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady of Grace School Endowment Fund.
For information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at: