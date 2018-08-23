CEDAR LAKE, IN - Margaret O'Donnell, 54, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018. She is survived by her beloved children Shaun and Lindsey O'Donnell, two loving grandchildren, devoted brothers Johnny (Carol) O'Donnell and Rory (Jen) O'Donnell, beloved step father John Rossi, dear step mother Dorothy O'Donnell and numerous additional loving family members. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents John and Geraldine.
Visitation will be Friday, August 24, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800. www.hillsidefhcares.com