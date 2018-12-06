EAST CHICAGO, IN - Margaret P. Bumgarner (nee Sucec), age 90 of East Chicago, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 4, 2018. She is survived by her husband, Anthony W. Bumgarner; two step sons, Mark (Ellen) Bumgarner and Michael (Caroline) Bumgarner; four grandchildren: Jessica (Keith) Barber, Mitchell (Kate) Bumgarner, Megan Bumgarner and Austin Bumgarner; five great grandchildren: Kamryn, Kaleb, Ben, Hazel and Charlotte; two nephews, Jeffrey and Joseph Sucec; several loving cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 W. 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 and from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Saturday morning.
Margaret retired from Graycor, Inc. after over 40 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Stanislaus Church would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, log on to: