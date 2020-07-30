× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Patricia Wall

SEVIERVILLE, TN — Margaret Patricia Wall, 73, of Sevierville, TN, (formerly of Sauk Village, IL) passed away on July 26, 2020.

Margaret was born in Chicago, IL, on March 17, 1947. She graduated from Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, IL.

Margie was married to the love of her life, Michael John Wall, on December 7, 1974; they were married for 45 years. Margie is survived by Harry (Tina) Mooney III, Shannon (Bob Termine) Mooney, Aaron (Linda) Mooney, Colleen Wall-Hanaway, Michael (Megan) Wall and bonus son, Jerry (Brianne) Mooney; 18 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, Harmoni, Auggie, Evelyn and Sophia.

Margie was preceded in death by her daughter, Shawnea Mooney; her mother, Anna Mae Pegarsch; and her father, Wilbert Pegarsch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society (888–557–7177).

The family of Margie Wall wishes to thank the University of Tennessee Medical Center, LeConte Medical Center and Fort Sanders Medical Center for the care and compassion to our beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

A private celebration of life will take place with the family and close friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the Great Smokey Mountains where she had always dreamed of being and lived her best life.