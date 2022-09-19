Margaret Pavlovick

Margaret "Marge" Pavlovick (nee Zoldos) age 91, of Merrillville, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Marge is survived by her son, Tom (Laura) Pavlovick of St. John; daughter, Gayle (Mark) Pleitner of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Jonathan (Mikala), Aaron (Brenna), Kristen (Ben), Michael, and Lindsey (Matt); and eight precious great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael.

Marge was a member of St. Nicholas Church and worked as a secretary for the school city of Hammond until her retirement at the age of 80. She adored working with kids because it kept her young and she truly enjoyed being a mother and friend. Marge will be remembered for her reliable and kind character and for her willingness and love of helping others.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 8103 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN with Fr. Steven Koplinka officiating. Friends may visit with family at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Services entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com