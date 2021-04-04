Margaret Pazdur (nee Siatta)

Oct. 7, 1930 - March 30, 2021

ST. JOHN, IN - Margaret E. Pazdur, age 90, of St. John, IN (formerly of Calumet City, IL) passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home after a long illness.

Margie was born October 7, 1930 in the house her father built on the corner of Price and Wilson in Calumet City, IL. She is survived by her three daughters: Lucy (Maurizio) Bertossi, Cassandra (Patrick) Howell, and Rita (Scott) Criswell; five grandchildren: Lauren and Ryan Bertossi; triplets: Daniel, Scott and Kenneth Howell; and two great-grandchildren: Dana and Isaac; as well as her beloved canine companion, Casper. Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 57-1/2 years, Walter F. Pazdur, her parents Lucy and Victor Siatta, and her brother Jake Siatta.

She was a graduate of Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, IL, class of 1949. Margie worked at Junior Toy Corp., in Hammond, IN in the early 1950's where she met her husband, Wally. Margie enjoyed crocheting, making crafts, personalizing greeting cards, watching her "stories", and loved her sweets! She will be remembered fondly as a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed. Services will be private.