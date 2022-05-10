LANSING, IL - Margaret "Pearl" Lockeman, 94, a longtime resident of Lansing, recently of Valparaiso, IN, and of Blowing Rock, NC passed away May 7, 2022 hours before her daughter, Diane M. Allen. She was also preceded by her children Randall (Faith) Lockeman, Fred Jr., (late Carol) Lockeman and her husband, Fred Lockeman, Sr., Pearl is survived by her son-in-law Dr. Joseph Allen; Grandchildren: Zachary Lockeman, Jennifer Hurtt, Steven (Natalie) Hurtt, Timothy (Erin Doherty) Hurtt, Ryan (Sarah) Hurtt; Dr. Jennifer (Terry) Allen, Victoria Allen, Esq. and Christopher Allen and Great-grandchildren: Brianna Barrios, Gabriella, Olivia, Connor Hurtt, and Rylee Etienne; along with many nieces and nephews.

Pearl was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Chicago Heights where she served as a Deacon. She also served as a Deacon at the Glenwood Bible School for over 30 years. She retired from Carson Pirie Scott after 25 years, where she worked in Women's Intimates. Pearl loved to chat on the phone for hours at a time and enjoyed the company of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thur., May 12th at First Presbyterian Church, 900 Thomas St. in Chicago Heights from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. Masks are required at Church. Committal Service immediately following at Skyline Memorial park in Monee. To sign guestbook or for information please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.