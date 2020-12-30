Margaret 'Peg' Charlotte Mohler

April 21, 1925 — Dec. 27, 2020

LEBANON, IN — Margaret "Peg" Charlotte Mohler, 95, died December 27, 2020, at Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon, IN.

Peg was born April 21, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret Nordlinger. She married Marshall Allen Mohler on June 25, 1949, in West Lafayette. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2010.

Peg graduated from high school in Chicago and received her bachelor's degree from Purdue University in home economics. Peg taught home economics at Valparaiso University for a few years and later worked in the sales department for Amana Radar Ranges. She and her late husband lived in Wanatah (Porter County) for 37 years, where he was superintendent of Pinney Purdue Agricultural Research Center. They retired to the Lebanon area to be closer to family.

She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She was a strong supporter of 4-H and enjoyed helping her children and grandchildren with their projects.