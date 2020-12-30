Margaret 'Peg' Charlotte Mohler
April 21, 1925 — Dec. 27, 2020
LEBANON, IN — Margaret "Peg" Charlotte Mohler, 95, died December 27, 2020, at Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon, IN.
Peg was born April 21, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret Nordlinger. She married Marshall Allen Mohler on June 25, 1949, in West Lafayette. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2010.
Peg graduated from high school in Chicago and received her bachelor's degree from Purdue University in home economics. Peg taught home economics at Valparaiso University for a few years and later worked in the sales department for Amana Radar Ranges. She and her late husband lived in Wanatah (Porter County) for 37 years, where he was superintendent of Pinney Purdue Agricultural Research Center. They retired to the Lebanon area to be closer to family.
She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She was a strong supporter of 4-H and enjoyed helping her children and grandchildren with their projects.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Michael) Steele, of Cleveland, GA; sons, Allen (Jane) Mohler and Paul (Lisa) Mohler, both of Lebanon; daughter-in-law, Jane DiMarzio, of Indianapolis; grandchildren: Justin (Chelsea) Mohler, of Puerto Rico, Kyle (Jessica) Mohler, of Zionsville, George (Courtney) Mohler, of Indianapolis, Allison (Ron Poe) Mohler, of Indianapolis, David (Alyssa) Mohler, of Midland, MI, Elizabeth (Levi Boaz) Mohler, of Mooresville, Blake (Suzanne) Mohler, of Nashville, TN, and Scott Mohler, of Auckland, New Zealand; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Peg was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Nordlinger; a son, Owen Mohler; and a granddaughter, Cara Mohler.
Private family funeral services will be on December 31, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, in Lebanon, IN. Streaming of the service can be viewed on Myers Mortuary Facebook page at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown.
Memorial contributions to Boone County Senior Services, 515 Crown Pointe Drive, Lebanon, IN 46052. Online condolences: www.myersmortuary.com