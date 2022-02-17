BOKEELIA, FL - Margaret "Peg" Sullivan, of Bokeelia, Florida (previously of Gary), passed away January 24, 2022 at the age of 84. Peggy is survived by her loving sons: Tim (Iva) Sullivan, and David (Karen) Sullivan; four grandchildren: Ryan Sullivan, Kate (Ken) Owens, Sam (Hope) Sullivan and Mikaila Sullivan; two great granddaughters: Lennon and Poppy Owens; nephew, Mark (Maria) Tinkle; and a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marilyn Clements.