Margaret "Peggy" Anne Lowder
Nov. 6, 1956 — Aug. 21, 2021
OWENSVILLE, MO — Margaret "Peggy" Anne Lowder, 64, of Owensville, MO, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Kindred Hospital South in St. Louis.
She was born November 6, 1956, to James Claude and Dorothy Lavern (Baker) Jackson in Highland, IN. It was an election day and would have been Dorothy's first chance to vote but Peggy had other plans. From then on she continued carrying out her own plans with the same willful determination and love. She attended Our Lady of Grace and graduated from Highland High School in 1974.
Peggy worked in several fields doing administrative work before taking a break for the world's greatest unpaid job of stay at home mom for 15 years. She filled her "spare time" by devoting more time to her family and faith by being room mom, and helping with Ladies Sodality at St. Cecilia's Church in Demotte, IN. Once Peggy decided to return to work she found a lasting career in insurance for the past 24 years.
She was united in marriage to Stanley Lowder March 27, 2000, in Las Vegas, NV.
Peggy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Owensville, MO. She enjoyed baking, traveling and spoiling family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy; brothers, Claude Jackson and wife Linda and Tom Jackson and wife Melanie; son, Stanley E. Lowder; daughter, Kimberly Lowder; daughter-in-law, Angie Crowe.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley of the home; sons: Jim Harvey and fiance Stephanie Madden of Valparaiso, IN, Mike Crowe and companion Theresa Hedrick of Jefferson City, David Crowe of Wright City, Butch Lowder and wife Renee of Covington, LA, Allen Lowder and wife Michelle of Owensville, Yancy Kamine of Kansas City and Stuart Lowder and wife Sandra of Fredericktown; daughters: Maggie Harvey of Kansas City, Debbie Sue Whirrell and husband James of Washburn, IL, and Becky Stephens and husband William of Belvidere, TN; brothers: Bill Jackson and wife Mimi of Cedar Lake, IN, Dave Jackson of Avon, IN; sisters: Mary Jenkinson and husband Pete of Anderson, SC, and Millie Jackson of Bloomington, IN; 30 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She could never forget her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who became family along the way, all of whom held a special place in Peggy's heart.
Visitation will be Monday, August 30, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Owensville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Wayne Boyer as the officiant. The cremains will be interred in West Cemetery in Auburn, IL at a later date.
Memorials requested for family's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville, MO.