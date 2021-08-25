Margaret "Peggy" Anne Lowder

She is survived by her husband, Stanley of the home; sons: Jim Harvey and fiance Stephanie Madden of Valparaiso, IN, Mike Crowe and companion Theresa Hedrick of Jefferson City, David Crowe of Wright City, Butch Lowder and wife Renee of Covington, LA, Allen Lowder and wife Michelle of Owensville, Yancy Kamine of Kansas City and Stuart Lowder and wife Sandra of Fredericktown; daughters: Maggie Harvey of Kansas City, Debbie Sue Whirrell and husband James of Washburn, IL, and Becky Stephens and husband William of Belvidere, TN; brothers: Bill Jackson and wife Mimi of Cedar Lake, IN, Dave Jackson of Avon, IN; sisters: Mary Jenkinson and husband Pete of Anderson, SC, and Millie Jackson of Bloomington, IN; 30 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She could never forget her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who became family along the way, all of whom held a special place in Peggy's heart.