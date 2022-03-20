April 9, 1936 - March 13, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret "Peggy" Gene Lins, age 85, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Peggy was born April 9, 1936, the fourth of seven children, to the late Roy and Mary Shaw in a Seymour, IA farmhouse. She grew up milking cows, gathering eggs and firewood and riding horses to a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Centerville Iowa High School in 1953 and attended Indian Hills Community College for one year, then left to study Radiology Technology and became a technologist two years later.

While employed at Skiff Memorial Hospital in Newton, IA, Peggy met and later married the love of her life, Del Lins, thus beginning a 62-year saga of babies, moving and traveling. Together they had four children in five years and lived in thirteen homes due to Del's work obligations. Mothering duties over, Peggy devoted her time to volunteering. She assisted K-3 students at St. John Catholic School and volunteered with an outpatient alcoholism treatment center in Park Forest, IL. Peggy studied counseling at George Williams College and worked for a few years until Del was transferred to Madison, WI. While there, they built a home in Spring Green on the farm they purchased from Del's parents. They joined the Spring Green Chamber of Commerce, where Peggy served as president for three years. Eventually they retired to Tucson, AZ.

In retirement they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. Health issues and distance from their children led them to Indiana, and ultimately to Wittenberg Village. At Wittenberg, she and Del collaborated in writing biographies of their neighbors in the monthly newsletters. Peggy authored three published books; all available on Amazon.com: A Cruel Legacy (2014); Smiling Through The Tears: My Lifetime Journey with Chronic Pain (2017); The Wisest Woman: A Grandmother's Instructions for Living a Successful Life (2016). Peggy was a devoted Christian whose deep faith and abundant wisdom touched the hearts and souls of countless people.

She is survived by her loving spouse of 62 years, Del; her children: Greg (Lilibeth), Doug (Karen), Becky Slater (Jeff) and Patrice (Colleen); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Peggy's life will be held Saturday, March 26, at Crown of Life Chapel in Wittenberg Village, 1200 E Luther Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:30 AM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating.

Peggy will be laid to rest at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Memorials may be made to Wittenberg Village through The Lutheran Life Communities Foundation.

