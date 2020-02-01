BLOOMINGTON, IN - Margaret (Peggy) Jane Bachman, a longtime resident of both Hammond, IN and Bloomington, IN, died January 30, 2020 at Meadowood Health Pavilion.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Mary Bachman and Mary Margaret Bachman.

Born 1925 in Walton, IN, Peggy attended Miami University of Ohio and graduated from the University of Illinois with degrees in journalism and music.

Music was Peggy's passion. An accomplished pianist, Peggy could play by ear and often entertained her family, friends, neighbors and colleagues with the American Songbook, as well as Jazz and Big Band standards.

She married the love of her life, William Bachman, a renowned local architect, in 1963. The couple settled happily in a mid-century modern home of Bill's design in Hammond, IN.