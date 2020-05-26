Margaret "Peggy" Laird (nee Nondorf)

Margaret "Peggy" Laird (nee Nondorf)

{{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Margaret "Peggy" Laird (nee Nondorf), age 88, of Schererville, IN passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She is survived by her beloved children: Mark (Bonnie) Laird, Rick (Denise) Laird, Mary Laird, Nancy (Tom) Bogucki, David (Karen) Laird, Daniel "Doc" (Laura) Laird, Joe Laird, Jayne (Keith) Martin; cherished grandchildren: Alana (Aaron), Jodi (Tom), Monica, Kelly (Ed), Christian (Mariann), Jacob, Alexandra (Matt), Jarrod (Katie), Rebecca (Tim), Nathan (Nikki), Jessica (Andy), Spencer, Holly, Candace, Luke, Meghan, London (Jaron), Kate and Ian; precious great grandchildren: Amelia, Analiese, Asher, Austin, Brent, Briella, Brittyn, Carter, Chance, Cristofer, Deklan, Ethan, Felicity, Haddon, Haleigh, Jasen (Viviana), Jax, Josie, Kendyl, Lucas, Madalyn, Makailyne, Noelle, Sailor, Sophie, Violet, Will, Zander and Zoe also, dear sisters, Anita Gross and Patricia (John) Gallas: loving brothers: Bill (Carolyn) Nondorf and Tim (Karen) Nondorf, in-law David Petroskey and Jacque Nondorf and many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her devoted husband Rich Laird; daughter, Holly Ann; grandchildren: Bill and Emily; parents: Wilda and Al Nondorf in-laws: Victoria and Stanley Wojtaszek; siblings/spouses: Marilu (Ferd) Ratajack, Jean (Bob) Dermody, Father Al Nondorf, Jim (Bea) Nondorf, Barb (Bob) Sturm, Joe Gross, Bob Nondorf, Kathy Nondorf, Stanley Laird and Susan Petroskey.

There will be a viewing under COVID-19 protocol (masks required) at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. Schererville, IN on Wednesday, May 27 4:00 p.m.-8:00p.m. Funeral at St. Michael Catholic Church, also under COVID-19 protocol (masks required) on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Peggy worked for years as a reading tutor for the Lake Central School Corporation, served as a Eucharistic minister at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, and volunteered with the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. However she devoted most of her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and many other members of her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations in Peggy's name be made to Alzheimer's research.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts