Margaret (Peggy) Mary Brennan Dourlet
VALPARAISO, IN — Margaret (Peggy) Mary Brennan Dourlet, 85, of Valparaiso, Indiana died on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Northwest Health-Porter Hospital. She passed to her eternal reward while in the calming presence of her children. She had been blessed with the comfort of spending her final days in her long-time home, supported by the care of her family.
Peggy entered this world on Christmas Day in 1935 and spent her entire life caring for family and friends, serving her church and offering a smile and simple kindness to all she met. She had a quick and mischievous wit, immeasurably positive view of life, a very kind heart and keen sense of humanity. Her simple presence was a gift.
Married to Leon Dourlet on January 9, 1960, in Chicago, she was the mother of seven, grandmother of nineteen, and great grandmother of six. Peggy's children and grandchildren were blessed as Peggy was a huge part of their lives, always aware of activities or events happening in their lives and keeping everyone in her daily prayers. Her example as a spouse and mother has formed the foundation of successful family life for all her children.
Peggy worked as a librarian. She was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. She lived a full and spiritual life and will be dearly missed. The ripples from Peggy's lifetime of laughter, basic kindness and service to others will resonate for decades after her passing.
Her children, family and friends are comforted that she now rejoins her beloved Leon, baby Jerry and her extended family for eternity.
Peggy is survived by her children: Theresa (William) Schlender, and their children, Gregory (Samantha Skinner) (and granddaughters Adonia and Sebastiana), Brian, and Michelle of Chesterton, IN; Jacqueline (Daniel) Drew, and their children, Brennan, Connor, Patrick, Maura, Emmett, and Evan of Clarendon Hills, IL; Charles (Katherine Elliott) Dourlet of Farmer City, IL; Suzanne (John) Molchin, and their children, Jonathon (Mallory Hagland) (and their children Kayden and Adalaide), Christina (Tyler) Sharp (and granddaughters Juniper and Clara), and Michael of New Lenox, IL; Leona (Theodore) Glotzbach, and their children Giselle, Madeline, Shea, and Lucas of Lemont, IL; and Roger (Jill Gorcyca) Dourlet, and their children Gabrielle, Declan, and Brenna of Riverside, IL, along with her lifetime friend Patricia (McHugh) Kapocius, and multiple other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by Leon, her beloved husband of more than 59 years, her parents, Marguerite and Charles Brennan, two brothers, Jack and Tommy Brennan, and infant son, Jerome Paul Dourlet.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN, with a visitation from 9:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Misericordia Home of Chicago. Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso, IN is handling arrangements.