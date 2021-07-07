Margaret (Peggy) Mary Brennan Dourlet

Peggy is survived by her children: Theresa (William) Schlender, and their children, Gregory (Samantha Skinner) (and granddaughters Adonia and Sebastiana), Brian, and Michelle of Chesterton, IN; Jacqueline (Daniel) Drew, and their children, Brennan, Connor, Patrick, Maura, Emmett, and Evan of Clarendon Hills, IL; Charles (Katherine Elliott) Dourlet of Farmer City, IL; Suzanne (John) Molchin, and their children, Jonathon (Mallory Hagland) (and their children Kayden and Adalaide), Christina (Tyler) Sharp (and granddaughters Juniper and Clara), and Michael of New Lenox, IL; Leona (Theodore) Glotzbach, and their children Giselle, Madeline, Shea, and Lucas of Lemont, IL; and Roger (Jill Gorcyca) Dourlet, and their children Gabrielle, Declan, and Brenna of Riverside, IL, along with her lifetime friend Patricia (McHugh) Kapocius, and multiple other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by Leon, her beloved husband of more than 59 years, her parents, Marguerite and Charles Brennan, two brothers, Jack and Tommy Brennan, and infant son, Jerome Paul Dourlet.