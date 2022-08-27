HEGEWISCH, IL - Margaret "Peggy" Novacich (nee Ell) Age 71, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Beloved wife of Kenneth G. Novacich, Retired CPD. Loving mother of Nicholas J. Novacich and Kevin A. Novacich. Kind sister of John (Joann) Ell Jr. and Kathy (Mike) Kirgis. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: John J. Ell Sr. and Catherine Ell.

Peggy was an animal lover, sports enthusiast and a great cook. She loved dancing and enjoyed shopping. Peggy will be greatly missed by her canine companions, Shadow and Gizmo. She had a compassionate and kindhearted nature, always putting others first.

Visitation 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, August 28, 2022 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Private. 773-646-1133 or www.opytfh.com.