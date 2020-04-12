Margaret "Peggy" Pasa (nee Sullivan)

She is survived by three daughters: Nancy Queen, Barbara (Larry) Townsley, and Betty (Ron) Ortega; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was reunited in death with her husband of 58 years, John Pasa; son, George; parents, Florence and Leo Sullivan; and her six siblings.

She was the last of the Sullivan clan whom she loved and adored. Peggy was a loving and giving wife, mother, and grandmother and a beautiful soul, always putting her family first and caring for others. She found joy in homemaking, gardening, sewing, crocheting, making holidays special, and her dog, Oscar. She was truly a blessing to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.