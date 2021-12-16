Margaret "Peggy" Waldier

Jan. 1, 1926 — Dec. 15, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN — Margaret "Peggy" Waldier, 95 of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021. She was born January 1, 1926 in Duquesne, PA to the late Joseph and Veronica (Wavro) Sidlo. Peggy was a lifelong Catholic and a devoted wife who loved traveling to Arizona in the winters with her husband.

On July 2, 1947, in Bradenton, FL, she married the love of her life, William "Bill" Waldier, who preceded her in death in 2000. She is survived by their children: Ruth (Larry) Drake of Hobart, Ron (Patty) Waldier of Kouts; grandchildren: Scott (Eleni) Drake, Andrew (Rachel) Drake, Michael (Michelle) Drake, Adam (Molly) Waldier, Tracey Slont, Christy York; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard Sidlo. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Drake; son-in-law, Randy Drake; brother, Joseph Sidlo; sister, Veronica Altemus; and sister-in-law, Adele Terry.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.