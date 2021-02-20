Margaret R. Dragus (nee Johnson)

Jan. 19, 1948 — Feb. 17, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Margaret Dragus, 73, of Highland, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Daniel Dragus; children, Christopher and Michelle Dragus; two grandchildren, Mikaela and Josephine Dragus; sister, Patricia Williams; as well as nieces, nephews and her fur baby, Mabel.

Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Theresa Johnson.

Friends and family are invited for visitation on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond IN 46323 (Hessville). Funeral service will take place at 4:00 p.m. with Father Charles Mosley, officiating. Private cremation will follow.

Margaret Dragus was a lifetime resident of Northwest Indiana. She attended Morton High School and graduated in 1966. In her free time, she liked to crochet but most importantly she loved to spend time with her family, and her grandchildren were her world. She will be missed by all who knew her.

